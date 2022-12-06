UPDATE PHOTOS RELEASED: Search Party Continues for Missing 81-Year-Old Merrill Wayland Hood

First Responders from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and Wicomico County are on scene assisting in the search. Police are utilizing multiple search teams including K9 teams and bloodhounds from Calvert and Charles County.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: CRITICALLY MISSING INDIVIDUAL! Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood.

He is a white male, last seen wearing an orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last observed in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road at approximately 2:30PM on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Crews currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park, Chancellors Run Park and wooded areas.

If you see him or have any additional information, immediately contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 or 911.

4:57 p.m., December 5, 2022: Firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, and Mechanicsville are responding to Norris Road in Great Mills to assist police in searching for a missing 81-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and K9 units are requested to respond.

The missing subject is a white male wearing a orange jacket, Baltimore Orioles hat.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Hunters and citizens in the area are asked to avoid the St. Mary’s River State Park so K9 units can conduct a track.

