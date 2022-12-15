Slim Chickens Celebrates Their Grand Opening Today in St. Mary’s County

Darrin Atlas is celebrating the grand opening of the new Slim Chickens, a 170+ unit “better chicken” concept, located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California on Thursday, December 15th.

No stranger to franchising, Atlas owns 9 Firehouse Sub locations across Maryland and Pennsylvania. While traveling in Texas with his brother, they stopped to eat at a Slim Chickens restaurant. Intrigued by the business and the delicious food, the brothers knew they had to bring the restaurant back to Maryland. In 2021, they opened a location in Bowie. They are now gearing up for their second location in California, MD. While they are launching this location, they aren’t slowing down as they build a third location in Crofton that will open next year.

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in California will also make a positive economic impact with creating dozens of jobs!

According to the Slim Chickens, they make their hand-breaded chicken tenders using only the freshest ingredients, served in a friendly atmosphere where people can relax and feel at home.

They use the best cut you can get for their tenders. From the outset, 100% all-natural premium tenders have been the building block for their entire menu. Their time-tested recipe has become a household favorite, locking in flavor with our southern-style buttermilk marinade, and lightly breaded by hand with every order.

