AUDIO: Calvert County Deputy Shot, Flown to Trauma Center After High Speed Pursuit and Shootout in Huntingtown

UPDATE 12/17/2022 @ 11:00 p.m.: On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Kia passenger vehicle bearing Maryland registration plates “5FB3530” on Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk.

A short time after the Deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle and passenger of the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police reported the driver was a black male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with holes in it, and a black female passenger.

A vehicle pursuit was started and during the high speed pursuit, officers reported speeds over 100 mph with shots being fired at police.

A short time later, the vehicle stopped at Route 4 and Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown where the suspect shot at, and struck one police officer. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect where he then fled into the wooded area on Walnut Creek Road.

The female passenger was placed into custody on the scene without incident.

Calvert County deputies utilized a drone and along with the assistance from Prince George’s County Police Helicopter Guardian 3 and a 911 caller, police located the male suspect in the woods and were able to place him into custody.

Officers administered first aid to the suspect as he had a gunshot wound to the lower body. Aviation was requested for the suspect for one gunshot wound. He was later transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

The officer will not be identified at this time. He was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

ATF agents, Federal Agents, Prince George’s County officers, PG County Police Aviation, State Highway Administration, Maryland State Police, Huntingtown Fire and Rescue personnel assisted Calvert during the incident.

The following areas are closed due to three active crime scenes – RT4 Southbound between Pond Woods Road and Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown will be closed due to police activity. Southbound Route 4 at Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, and Walnut Creek Road between Rt.4 and Shelley’s Crossing in Huntingtown.

