UPDATE 1/4/2023: Calvert County Sheriff Provides Update on Shot Deputy

UPDATE1/5/2023: Senior Deputy Flynt Update from Sheriff Cox on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own. Senior Deputy Flynt relayed to us this morning that the doctors are impressed with his remarkable progress.

Deputy Flynt’s medical staff is putting together a rehabilitation and therapy plan, while working toward his release from the hospital. While he still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, this is some of the best news we could have received.

Thank you for the outpouring of support and please keep him in your hearts and prayers.

Respectfully, Sheriff Ricky Cox

UPDATE: Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD.

Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and Assault 2nd Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer.

The injured deputy, Senior Deputy James Flynt remains in critical condition at this time. Flynt is a 5-year veteran of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office who served several years prior at the Calvert County Detention Center as a Correctional Deputy.

Deputy T. Bowen and Deputy A. Aranda have been placed on administrative leave per agency policy. The investigation is ongoing.

According to court documents, Turner currently has open criminal cases for Animal Cruelty and Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty dated March of 2022.

Dated to start June, 3, 2021, Turner was sentenced to over 6 years in prison with 2 years of supervised probation upon release for Assault 2nd Degree and Theft. The judge suspended 1321 days (over 3 years and 7 months) of the sentence.

In January of 2020, Turner was arrested for Assault 2nd degree, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Firearm Use-Violent/Felony Crime, and Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000.



On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk.

During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies utilized a Pit Maneuver to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking a deputy. Deputies returned fire and the suspect fled into the nearby development.

The passenger of the vehicle was immediately taken into custody. A short time later, deputies apprehended the suspect near the entrance to the neighborhood. It was determined the suspect had also been shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the suspect and the deputy were transported to area trauma centers for injuries received. The suspect remains in stable condition. As of this press release (@2:41 a.m., on 12/18/2022), the deputy is in critical condition.

Two additional deputies involved in the exchange of gunfire have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

UPDATE 12/17/2022 @ 11:00 p.m.: On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Kia passenger vehicle bearing Maryland registration plates “5FB3530” on Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk.

A short time after the Deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle and passenger of the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police reported the driver was a black male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with holes in it, and a black female passenger.

A vehicle pursuit was started and during the high speed pursuit, officers reported speeds over 100 mph with shots being fired at police.



A short time later, the vehicle stopped at Route 4 and Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown where the suspect shot at, and struck one police officer. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect where he then fled into the wooded area on Walnut Creek Road.

The female passenger was placed into custody on the scene without incident.

Calvert County deputies utilized a drone and along with the assistance from Prince George’s County Police Helicopter Guardian 3 and a 911 caller, police located the male suspect in the woods and were able to place him into custody.

Officers administered first aid to the suspect as he had a gunshot wound to the lower body. Aviation was requested for the suspect for one gunshot wound. He was later transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

The officer will not be identified at this time. He was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

ATF agents, Federal Agents, Prince George’s County officers, PG County Police Aviation, State Highway Administration, Maryland State Police, Huntingtown Fire and Rescue personnel assisted Calvert during the incident.

The following areas are closed due to three active crime scenes – RT4 Southbound between Pond Woods Road and Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown will be closed due to police activity. Southbound Route 4 at Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, and Walnut Creek Road between Rt.4 and Shelley’s Crossing in Huntingtown.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





12/17/2022 @ 9:50 p.m., information we know – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:35 p.m., police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers set up spike strips to terminate the pursuit, while in pursuit of the vehicle, speeds reached over 130mph and the suspect fired at officers.

At some point an officer was struck by the suspects gunfire. The officers condition is unknown at this time, aviation has been requested to transport them as well as to assist with the search of the suspect.

The suspect is in custody as of 10:04 p.m., the suspect has been shot and police applied a tourniquet to the suspect. Emergency medical personnel are responding to the scene.

Police ask all citizens in Huntingtown in the area of Walnut Creek to remain in doors and to lock their doors and windows. The suspect is armed and dangerous. Police are searching for a black male in white T-Shirt and jeans with holes in it. Do not approach. Stay indoors. Call 911 if you see suspect.

We will provided updates will they become available.

