UPDATE: More Details Released in St. Mary’s County Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE 12/21/2022: On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 9:32 p.m., police responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle theft.

The victim stated her vehicle was left running and unlocked when she entered the store for approximately 4 minutes. When the victim came back outside her vehicle was gone. The vehicle was valued at $9,000.00 and had an apple iPad inside valued at $800.00

As patrol Deputies responded to the scene, the victim (which will be referred to as victim #1) was providing updates to the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center as she were able to track the vehicle with the Find My iPhone App/account.

A witness told victim #1 that a white male wearing a camouflage jacket riding a bicycle approached the victims vehicle and attempted to place his bicycle inside of the vehicle, however, he was unsuccessful. The suspect then entered the victims vehicle and fled the area.

Victim #1 told the Emergency Communications Center that the iPad was located at the Sleep Inn and Suites located at 23428 Three Notch Road in California.

Deputies arrived at the hotel and found the stolen vehicle was unoccupied in the parking lot of the hotel. When deputies entered the lobby of the hotel they located a white male wearing a camouflage jacket and attempted to detain the subject, while doing so, the suspect brandished a fixed-blade knife and fled on foot. The suspect entered the stolen vehicle but was unable to start it, he then exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot and ran across all both lanes of Three Notch Road and entered the Wildewood Shopping Center parking lot where he approached a running, parked 2017 Ford Expedition which was occupied by an adult female. (Victim #2)

The suspect brandished the knife to the victim and ordered her to get out and attempted to open the driver side door, however, the doors were locked and victim #2 refused to open or unlock the door and began driving away. While victim 2 was fleeing, the suspect struck the vehicle with the knife, causing approximately $2,000.00 in damage.

Corporal Foor and his K9 partner Dyno entered the foot pursuit and as K9 Dyno approached the suspect, he swung the knife at the K9, who was later reported as uninjured.

The suspect then approached a 2014 Honda Civic which was running, unoccupied and unlocked. The vehicle is valued at approximately $9,000.00., the suspect then opened the passenger side door and entered the vehicle when a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy opened fire on the suspect, striking him at least once in the upper body and incapacitating him.

The suspect is charged with the following.

Robbery

Armed Robbery

Attempted Carjacking

Attempted Armed Carjacking

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Attempted Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking – Two counts

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Attempted Harm/Death of Law Enforcement Animal

Attempted Animal Cruelty

Rogue and Vagabond – Three counts

Malicious Destruction of Property – Value $1,000+

Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000

Attempted Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000

Attempted Theft Under $100

: On December 19, 2022, at 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the California Wawa located in the 23100 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported stolen vehicle.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle minutes later at a hotel in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road. Contact was made with an individual matching the suspect description, who then fled on foot towards the Wildewood shopping center.

Deputies pursued the suspect who was armed with a knife. Deputies attempted less lethal means by tasing the suspect multiple times with no positive effect, as well as utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K-9.

The suspect attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle at a restaurant, but the victim fled. The suspect continued to flee through the shopping center and entered a separate vehicle which was running and was shot by a deputy who fired three rounds from their service weapon.

Deputies initiated first aid immediately to the suspect who was subsequently flown to an area trauma center for treatment and remains in critical condition.

No injuries to deputies have been reported. The suspect is an adult, white male, and has yet to be positively identified.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the incident but declined to investigate.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff’s Office Agency Policy and Procedures.

This incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on this incident that has not provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., police in St. Mary’s County responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported vehicle theft.

The 911 caller reported a white male took their gray 2014 Ford Escape.

The victim was able to track the vehicle using the find my iPhone app and told police the vehicle was travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road. A short time later the 911 caller reported the vehicle was parked across from the Wildewood Shopping Center.

Police arrived in the area and located the vehicle parked at the Sleep Inn & Suites, as officers were investigating, they located a subject matching the suspect description.

A brief foot chase ensued, as the suspect and deputies reached the parking lot of the Wildewood Shopping Center/Outback Steakhouse, the suspect produced a knife where officers deployed a taser which had unsuccessful results. At least one officer fired one round striking the suspect in the upperbody.

Fire and ems were immediately requested to the scene, with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landing at the scene to transported the suspect to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and the investigation is ongoing. They released the following information.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. At approximately 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the California Wawa for the reported stolen vehicle.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of the shopping center and the suspect fled on foot.

During the foot chase, the suspect was shot. The suspect was provided first aid and transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. No injuries to deputies have been reported.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the investigation.

We will provide updates when they become available.

