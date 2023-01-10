Prince Frederick Man Who Committed Hate Crime in 2020 is Detained by Mexico Police for Murder of Girlfriend in Cancún

1/6/2023 Cancún, Mexico: Police responded to a four-story apartment complex located in the Super Block 3 on Huachinango Street in Cancún Mexico for the reported deceased woman.

Police and medical personnel responded and located the female victim laying on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building where she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigating authorities were made aware by residents she was allegedly tossed from the balcony of the building and upon locating the victims boyfriend, he was detained.

Aufderheide allegedly stated to police that the couple were fighting when the victim went over the balcony.

Police identified the foreign man as Augustine Robert Aufderheide, age 21 of Prince Frederick, Maryland. He is still being held by investigating police forces in Cancún.

We will publish updates once they become available.

Aufderheide is one of five subjects who committed hate crimes at Calvert High School on August 9, 2020. Full article can be read here.

On Monday, March 8, 2021, 4 out of the 5 Defendants in the Calvert High School hate crime/vandalism incident plead guilty to their charges of committing a hate crime. Anthony Sellers, Kyle Hill, Cade Meredith and Augustine Aufderheide were each Court ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution. Additionally, each Defendant was sentenced to 3 years in jail with all but 5 days suspended.

