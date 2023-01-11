Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Misconduct in Office for Engaging in Sexual Relations with a Person Requesting Assistance

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced January 9, 2023, a Calvert County Sherriff’s Office Deputy, Corporal James L. Wahlgren, has been charged by criminal information with both Misconduct in Office and engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance.

According to the charging document, in March 2022, Corporal Wahlgren responded to the residence of a woman, referred to in the charging document as “J.B.”, in response to J.B.’s request for police assistance. Corporal Wahlgren subsequently transported J.B. to a hospital for treatment.

Before leaving the hospital, Corporal Wahlgren gave J.B. his business card which also had his office issued cell phone number in case she needed further assistance. Less than a week later, J.B. called Corporal Wahlgren while he was on duty with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department and requested police assistance at her residence related to a domestic dispute.

Corporal Wahlgren responded to J.B.’s residence and subsequently transported her to a nearby hotel in his police vehicle.

It is alleged that while at the hotel, Corporal Wahlgren entered J.B.’s hotel room and engaged in sexual intercourse with her. Corporal Wahlgren did not know J.B. outside of his role as a law enforcement officer and was working at the time he took her to the hotel and engaged in sexual activity.

“The Office of the State Prosecutor is committed to ensuring the integrity of our state’s law enforcement agencies,” said Howard. “We will continue to investigate and hold accountable state and local law enforcement officers who abuse their position of public trust.”

All individuals who are charged with a criminal offense are presumed to be innocent.

The charging documents can be read below.

