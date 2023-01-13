Police Investigating Shooting in Waldorf, Victim Transported to Area Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Witnesses reported the driver, a black male, fired multiple times from an older model silver Toyota Corolla with Maryland tags before fleeing the area.

Police located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 5400 block of Harvest Fish Place.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 was cancelled and landed at an area hospital. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim with CPR in progress.

William B. Wade Elementary School in Waldorf was briefly placed on lockdown and Board of Education was advised bus stops in the area of Dorchester and Harvest Fish Place were to be avoided.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. POLICE ACTIVITY: Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf.

We will provide updates as soon as possible.