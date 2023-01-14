UPDATE: Police Investigating Murder of17-Year-Old Waldorf Teen, Detective Seeking Information

UPDATE 1/14/2023 @ 1:07 p.m.: On Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim who was transported to a hospital and died early this morning as a result of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, of Waldorf, was walking home and was in his neighborhood in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot by the suspect.

This does not appear to be a random act.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Additional details will be released when they become available. The investigation is ongoing.



1/13/2023: On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Witnesses reported the driver, a black male, fired multiple times from an older model silver Toyota Corolla with Maryland tags before fleeing the area.

Police located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 5400 block of Harvest Fish Place.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 was cancelled and landed at an area hospital. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim with CPR in progress.

William B. Wade Elementary School in Waldorf was briefly placed on lockdown and Board of Education was advised bus stops in the area of Dorchester and Harvest Fish Place were to be avoided.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. POLICE ACTIVITY: Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf.

We will provide updates as soon as possible.