Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Another Report Of Shots Fired in Lexington Park

January 18, 2023

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to Hancock Drive in Lexington Park for reports of active gunfire.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area at the time called out a signal 13 (Officer in trouble) and reported shots were actively being fired.

Additional units arrived in the area and started a perimeter.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots from the area of North Essex on Hancock Drive then additional shots from the area of Midway Drive and Hancock Drive. At least 10 shots were heard.

No known injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

This entry was posted on January 18, 2023 at 9:39 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.