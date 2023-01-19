Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Another Report Of Shots Fired in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to Hancock Drive in Lexington Park for reports of active gunfire.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area at the time called out a signal 13 (Officer in trouble) and reported shots were actively being fired.

Additional units arrived in the area and started a perimeter.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots from the area of North Essex on Hancock Drive then additional shots from the area of Midway Drive and Hancock Drive. At least 10 shots were heard.

No known injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.