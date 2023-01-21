Charles County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Teri Dement, 62

Missing person: Officers are searching for Teri Dement, 62, who went for a walk earlier today and hasn’t returned home.

Last seen on Council Oak Dr. in Waldorf at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Family is concerned and indicate she has dementia and may be lost. Call 301-932-2222 if seen.

Ms. Dement was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a blue jacket with the “TinkerBell” figure on the front and back of the jacket. She is 5’4” and weighs about 200 lbs. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222. Please share! Thank you.

