St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Head-on Collision in Park Hall

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Old Hermanville Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire and subjects trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Company 3 and 9, along with NAS Patuxent River and several off-duty members from various departments responded to the scene.

First arriving units found a Ford pick up truck and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck involved in a head-on style collision with the operator of the Toyota being pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The operator of the Ford pickup truck was able to escape with serious injuries. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the truck engulfed in flames.

Multiple St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies and citizens attempted to extinguish the fire to no avail.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the operator of the Ford to an area trauma center with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

