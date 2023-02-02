Police Seeking Animal Cruelty Suspect Who Threw Cat Into a Tied Plastic Bag and Dumpster

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the cat pictured below had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of into the dumpster.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact ACO Bucker at [email protected] Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]

The cat is alive and well with personnel at an area animal shelter.

