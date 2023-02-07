Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Package at Berry Elementary School

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is working with Charles County Public Schools and the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who is handling the investigation into the suspicious package.

There is an investigation by police into a suspicious package located outside on the Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campuses. As a precautionary measure, all bus traffic for Berry Elementary School has been re-routed to Westlake High School. Mattawoman Middle School students and staff are safe inside the school. Mattawoman is on a hold status, meaning all students/staff are inside the building, safe and accounted for. The school campuses are blocked at this time.

Updates will be provided by Charles County Public Schools or Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services