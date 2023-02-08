Police Investigating 15-Year-Old Shot in Waldorf, Victim Flown with Serious, Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2000 block of Rosewood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to the lower body and applied a tourniquet to the victim.

Fire and EMS continued into the scene once deemed safe and requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries which were reported as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the juvenile to an area trauma center.

Witnesses reported four black males wearing all black clothing fled in a newer model blue Hyundai Elantra sedan. Additionally, all four suspects were armed with firearms and fired them.

Police released the following information. Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Racquet Place in Waldorf. Victim has been transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. This appears to be an isolated incident.

We will provide more details when available.