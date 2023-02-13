BREAKING: Police Investigating Three Shot in Charles County, One Dead

UPDATE: Police released the following: Police investigating shooting on Shelton Court & Strauss Avenue in Indian Head. Police activity at Laurel Drive at Rt. 210. Scene is contained. Please avoid these areas.

More details will be provided. Anyone with information call 301.932.2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

Indian Head Hwy (Rt. 210) will be partially shut down at Laurel Dr. (One northbound lane).

2/13/2023 @ 1:27 p.m.: On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 10 block of Shelton Court in Indian Head, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported the victims fled in a vehicle which was located at RT210 and Laurel Drive.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male and two 23- year-old males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police administered CPR on the scene for one victim and reported a second victim was unresponsive. Maryland State Police Helicopters were requested.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 shots

The incident investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Avoid Shelton Court and RT210 and Laurel Drive. Expect extended delays in the areas.