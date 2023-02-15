Three Suspects Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Pursuit and Crash Involving Officers in Waldorf

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a Deputy requested additional officers for a traffic stop in the area of Post Office Road in Waldorf.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing Virginia registration that committed traffic violations.

The vehicle was reportedly occupied multiple times, was speeding and swerving all over the roadway and almost struck a second patrol vehicle while travelling on St Pauls Drive.

The suspect failed to stop and fled at approximately 50 mph. During the pursuit, Charles County Patrol vehicles were struck by the suspect, and the pursuit ended in the area of Piney Church Road and Poston Drive in Waldorf.

Five suspects were detained. Three ambulances were requested for the suspects suffering injuries from the crash. Both officers reported they had no injuries.

Two suspects were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, one suspect was transported to CRMC in La Plata. All suffered minor injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Investigation is ongoing.

