St. Leonard Couple Arrested Valentines Day, Charged with Drug Distribution

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), along with members of the CCSO Special Operation Team (SOT) executed a search and seizure warrant in the 6000 block of Hill Road in St. Leonard, as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

The residence has been identified as being occupied and used as a CDS distribution location by Michael Ian Harts, age 30 and Cierra Lexy Munson, age 25, both of St. Leonard.

A search of Harts’ and Munson’s residence located a variety of controlled dangerous substances, a digital scale, a short barrel rifle, multiple pieces of military style equipment, and various packing/production materials.

Harts and Munson were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Munson was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis.

Harts was charged with: CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Distribution of Narcotics, CDS Possession: Not Cannabis; Illegal Possession of an Unregistered Rifle/Shotgun.

Munson was released on her own recognizance and Harts is being held on a no bond status.

