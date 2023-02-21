St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Erin Nicole Stahl, Wanted for Escape

February 21, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Erin Nicole Stahl, age 35 of Lusby, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape after failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for a 10-day sentence for Driving While Suspended and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Anyone with information on Stahl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



