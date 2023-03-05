Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Waldorf

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 2565 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was reportedly not breathing, bystanders stated CPR could not be started due to scene safety.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim laying in the roadway and not breathing.

First Responders performed life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are on scene and investigating the collision. Officers reported the striking vehicle remained on scene.

All Southbound lanes of Crain Highway will be closed between Holly Tree and Acton Lane for several hours for reconstruction.