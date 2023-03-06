UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/5/2023: On Saturday, March 04, 2023, at approximately 8:36 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Acton Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2015 Porsche Macan S operated by Mark Anthony Conner Sr., 58, of Waldorf, was travelling on southbound Route 301 in the area of Acton Lane. At the same time, a 35 year-old male pedestrian who is not being identified at this time until next of kin can be located, entered the travel lanes of southbound Route 301 and entered the travel path of the Porsche. The Porsche subsequently collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or implied crosswalk at the time of the incident. Mr. Conner Sr. remained on scene and called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. Pedestrian impairment (alcohol) and pedestrian error appear to be factors in this collision

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-008138)



On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 2565 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was reportedly not breathing, bystanders stated CPR could not be started due to scene safety.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim laying in the roadway and not breathing.

First Responders performed life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are on scene and investigating the collision. Officers reported the striking vehicle remained on scene.

All Southbound lanes of Crain Highway will be closed between Holly Tree and Acton Lane for several hours for reconstruction.