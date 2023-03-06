Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf, Two Victims Flown Out

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 7:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

The incident was dispatched just seconds after firefighters were leaving the scene of a reported fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and reported no victims were trapped, however, two helicopters were requested along with additional medic units.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 were requested to land nearby two victims with life-threatening injuries.

Before the arrival of helicopters, EMS personnel began life-saving measures and transported one victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Eagle 2 transported one victim to an area trauma center with serious lower-body injuries. Victim reported as conscious and alert.

Trooper 7 transported one victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted Traffic Reconstruction and updates will be provided when they become available.