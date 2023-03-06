Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Chesapeake Beach

March 6, 2023

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 4:43 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bayside Road and Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle and motorcycle in the roadway with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway.

A helicopter was requested for the motorcyclist who was reportedly unconscious.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Officer responded and conducted Traffic Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

