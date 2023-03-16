Citizens Advised of Unstable Ground Conditions at Driftwood Beach Cliffside

Calvert County Health Department and the Property Owner’s Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates (POACRE) are advising that no one should be walking along the base of the cliff (beach), north of Driftwood Beach.

Access to this area is already denied by POACRE and signage posted.

There is imminent danger due to a septic tank that is precariously perched at the top of the cliff above this area. Due to the instability of the cliff, equipment cannot be safely brought onto the property to remove the tank.

As a result, at some point in the near future, this tank will fall from the cliff and onto the beach. It is imperative that no one be on the beach when this happens.