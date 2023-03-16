Firefighters in Charles County Respond to Five Fires in Under 12 Hour Period

On Tuesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the 15900 block of Prince Frederick Road, for the large vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find an RV fully engulfed with extension into the woods. Incident command requested a brush fire task force which brought additional firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County to the scene.

The fire was controlled within 20 minutes and completely extinguished in approximately 45 minutes..



At approximately 12:25 p.m., firefighters were alerted to the 7600 block of Leonardtown Road for a smoke investigation.

Units arrived on the scene to find light smoke and fire conditions in a vacant house that had previously fire damage.

Incident command requested assistance from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the fire. Units operated on the scene for approximately one hour before clearing.

At 1:15 p.m., firefighters responded to 3921 Wintergreen Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire with people trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene in minutes and located an end-of-the-row townhome with nothing evident and one burn patient on the front porch. As crews entered the structure, a small fire was located in an upstairs bathroom.

EMS requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation landed nearby and transported the victim to an area burn center with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported. It is unknown if the fire is under investigation



At approximately 6:50 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of La Plata Road for a smoke investigation.

While crews responded to the scene, the Charles County 911 Communications Center upgraded the assignment to a structure fire on Brice Chapel Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles and a camper on fire with extension into the woods.

Incident command requested a brush fire task force due to the heavy winds.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

In total nine motor vehicles, one structure and surrounding brush was damaged due to the fire. Units operated on the scene for approximately three hours. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct an investigation.

During the incident, Hughesville Squad 2 was dispatched and responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment in Waldorf.



At approximately 9:55 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 4460 Doncaster Drive in Indian Head, for the reported large fire in the woods threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a brush fire with no threat to surrounding any structures.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 15 minutes and returned to service in under 30 minutes.

Fire and rescue personnel from Calvert, Prince George’s County and St. Mary’s County responded to various departments throughout Charles County to provide assistance or fill ins.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf VFD, Hughesville VFD&RS, and Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

