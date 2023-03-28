Police in Charles County Investigating a Shooting in Waldorf

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and released the following information.

“POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting which took place inside of an apartment in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf.

One adult male victim is being transported with serious injuries. The situation appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.”