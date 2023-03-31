Police Investigating Multiple Residences Struck by Gunfire in Waldorf

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Sea Raven Court in Waldorf, for the reported shots fired.

Witnesses reported two black males fired at a vehicle before fleeing on foot. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and a short time later, 911 callers reported the same vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of the Chesapeake Apothecary located at 4781 Crain Highway.

The 911 caller reported the vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly with the vehicle having front end damage and a flat tire. The occupants reportedly exited the vehicle and got into a yellow Camaro which fled at a high rate of speed.

Police later located the Camaro at the UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Officers located at least 18 shell casings in the area of Springfish Place and Dorchester Circle, with multiple residences being struck by gunfire.

The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.