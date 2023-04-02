One Flown to Trauma Center and One Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries After Head-on Collision in La Plata

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Bibury Lane in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious and trapped.

A nearby police officer arrived on the scene within minutes and reported two vehicles in the roadway involved in head-on style collision with one operator unconscious and trapped and one operator laying in the roadway.



Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and began extrication and removed the trapped victim in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed nearby. Shortly after, flight medics from Trooper 2 cancelled Trooper 7 after they advised CPR was in progress.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trooper 2 transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Police released the following. “Hawthorne Rd (Rt. 225) is shut down in both directions between Bibury Ln and Mitchell Rd due to an accident.”