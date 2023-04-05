Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Indian Head

April 5, 2023

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 2:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Academy Place in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on the scene to find the operator of the motorcycle trapped underneath of a vehicle. The incident was upgraded to a collision with entrapment which brought additional firefighters to the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

As Trooper 2 was preparing to land. Emergency medical personnel placed them in service and reported CPR was in progress.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Expect extended delays in the area.

