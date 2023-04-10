Police Searching for Suspect Who Deliberately Drove Tow Truck Into Restaurant

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, police responded to the NY Chicken and Grill in Temple Hills, for the reported assault and property destruction with a vehicle.

An employee says the man came in just before closing time and ordered chicken and waffles. He was given the food but then demanded chicken wings. When the restaurant manager told the man it was too late to cook wings, the suspect became enraged and attacked.

The suspect was captured on multiple cell phone videos by customers as well as security cameras inside and outside the business.

Video showed the suspect talking to the employee for several minutes before leaping onto the counter and grabbing the registers and other items. The suspect assaults the employee, break the front door and assaulted the employee again before entering the tow truck and ramming the entrance to the business and fleeing the scene.

Police are trying to ID the tow truck company, tow truck and driver of the vehicle which was also occupied by a passenger during the incident.

This remains an active investigation. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0020553.

