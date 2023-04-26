Firefighters Throughout Southern Maryland Respond to Multiple Incidents in St. Mary’s County

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at approximately 1:35 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, and Valley Lee responded to 37434 River Springs Road in Avenue, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story single family dwelling and upon further investigation, an attached garage was found fully engulfed to the rear or the residence.

Firefighters continue to operate on the scene as of 3:00 p.m., and brought the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

A working fire task force was dispatched which alerted additional firefighters from Bay District, Ridge, and Charles County.

While working on this incident, St. Mary’s 911 Center received multiple calls reporting black smoke in the area of Cartwright Road and Megan Lane in Leonardtown and a short time later, a 911 caller reported a controlled burn got out of control and needed assistance.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Solomons, Leonardtown, Ridge, and Hollywood responded and located a large debris pile on fire and spreading to the nearby overgrown area.

Maryland Forestry has been requested to the scene to provide heavy machinery due to the size of the debris pile. Crews continue to operate on the scene as of 3:00 p.m., and are utilizing a nearby pond for water supply operations.

Some photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD, and Seventh District VFD. Updates will be provided when they become available.

SMECO and the Maryland State Fire Marshal is responding to the structure fire in Avenue. No known injuries have been reported in either incidents.

American Red Cross has been requested for one adult male.

