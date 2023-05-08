Woman in Custody After Shooting Man Multiple Times in Bryans Road, Victim Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Monday, May 8, 2023, 3:25 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road, for the reported domestic assault in progress.

A female 911 caller reported a man assaulted and strangled her. Dispatchers advised the man was possibly following the female outside of the residence before the 911 call disconnected.

Charles County 911 Communications Center then took two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area.

At approximately 3:31 a.m., fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 6500 block of Matthews Road in Bryans Road, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on scene and located an unknown aged male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began rendering first aid.

A short time later, officers placed the female subject in custody on the scene and recovered shell casings and the handgun used.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby, however, they returned to service due to weather and cancelled the transport.

Emergency medical personnel transported the male victim by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. An additional ambulance was requested to evaluate the female, it is unknown if she was transported.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.