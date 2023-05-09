Three Injured with One Flown After Serious Collision with Entrapment in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Moakley Street, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with one person pinned and one trapped.

Medics requested a Maryland State Police Helicopter to land at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Rescue Squad 7 and Rescue Squad 1 began extrication utilizing the HURST Jaws of Life to remove the doors and roof to access the patient.

Once patient access was made, the crews utilized spreaders to lift the dash to free the driver and handed to the awaiting medical personnel.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital, and one patient was flown to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Police are investigating the collision.

