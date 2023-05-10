Police, U.S. Marshals Locate and Arrest Newburg Man After Being on The Run for Over Two Years

May 10, 2023

Steven Richard Davis, Jr., 34, of Newburg

On Monday, May 8, 2023, members of the CCSO and U.S. Capital Area Regional Task Force located Steven Richard Davis, Jr., 34, of Newburg, who had open warrants including failure to register as a sex offender with the CCSO’s Sex Offender Registry as he is required to do by law and failure to appear in court since 2021.

On May 9, 2023, a judge ordered Davis to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Rickard investigated

Davis was convicted of Sex Offenses in the 3rd Degree in 2010.


Steven Richard Davis, Jr. (2010 photo)

