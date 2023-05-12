Motorcyclist Dead After High-Speed Crash in Huntingtown, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an officer observed two motorcycles travelling in excess of 90mph on Plum Point Road.

A short time later, the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

One motorcyclist stopped and got off the bike, the second crashed a short time later at a high rate of speed.

The male operator was located off the roadway in the woods and was unresponsive with no pulse.

Police requested a helicopter to land nearby. Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of Plum Point Road between Idas Lane and Leka Drive in Huntingtown.

A short time later, medical personnel declared the victim deceased on the scene and cancelled all other responding units and Trooper 7 before their arrival.

Police advised one motorcyclist was in custody, with the second being pronounced deceased on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted traffic reconstruction and are investigating the collision.