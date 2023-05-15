Young Boy Fighting Rare Cancer Gets Wish Granted by Charles County Sheriff’s Office

May 15, 2023

When you find out a young boy is fighting a rare cancer and one of the things he wants to see is a police car and a police motorcycle, you make it happen‼

Last week, Sheriff Berry and a group of employees welcomed Finn Cusick and his family to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters where Finn got to meet a Motors Officer and sit on the motorcycle.

He had so much fun blasting the horn and siren. Then Finn and his siblings got inside a marked patrol car and made announcements on the PA system with lots of giggles being broadcast!

Sheriff Berry presented a donation to Children’s National Hospital in charge of DIPG research, which is the type of cancer Finn is battling.

The Bears of Love Ladies were on hand to talk a little about their efforts to raise awareness of this type of cancer and Finn and family got their Torch Run 🔥 T-shirts from our Community Engagement Coordinator, Gus Proctor. We’d say all-in-all it was a great day!

Finn, you represent the word HERO for battling hard and fighting through, not only for yourself but for others. It was our honor to meet you!






