Firefighters Respond to Tractor Fire Threatening Structure in Bushwood

May 29, 2023

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District and Valley Lee responded to the 21700 block of Oscar Hayden Road in Bushwood, for the reported tractor on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a tractor on fire with extensions into a nearby barn.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and held the assignment with just Seventh District and Leonardtown units.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.


