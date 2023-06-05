Armed Robbery in Lusby Under Investigation, Increased Police Presence at Nearby Schools

UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following update.

“This afternoon deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Ranch Liquors located 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby, for the report of an armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed an adult male, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored pants, a blue baseball cap, and dark colored shoes entered the store and displayed a handgun, then fled in an unknown direction.

Out of an abundance of caution, the schools were placed in a heightened alert status by school board administration.”

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

6/5/2023: On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Ranch Liquors located at 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby, for the reported armed robbery.

The 911 caller reported a white or light skinned male who was wearing a grey or white shirt, a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, a blue baseball cap and black croc shoes reportedly came to the counter armed with a firearm and pushed two victims.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene to evaluate the victims for injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

It is unknown if any property was taken. Police continue to search for the suspect(s)

Area schools were temporarily placed on lockdown and remain on an heightened security status. Additional officers remain in the area around Appeal Elementary.