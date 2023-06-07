UPDATE: 2-Alarm Fire at Tall Timbers Marina Under Investigation

UPDATE @ 6:00 P.M.: ATF Special Agents, Maryland State Police, Maryland State Fire Marshals Office, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, The Maryland Department of the Environment, U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, NAS Patuxent River, SMECO, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services, and other agencies/departments responded to assist/investigate the incident.

Witnesses reported the fire occurred when a male subject attempted to start his vessel. For unknown reasons which are under investigation at this time, the boat exploded and caused a fire which quickly spread to nearby vessels, pier and overhead structure.

During the incident, a 2nd alarm was sounded which alerted firefighters from every St. Mary’s County fire department to respond or assist with fill ins.

The fire was controlled in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, with crews operating on the scene for over 3 hours.

The operator of the vessel which exploded was located a short time after firefighters arrived on the scene. The adult male was evaluated by emergency medical personnel. He was not transported and no known injuries were reported.



. “As many have seen and heard, the marina experienced an unfortunate event today. While we lost a few boats and a pier, everyone is safe. We would like to thank the many organizations that helped put out the fire and prevent further loss of property. Talls Timbers Marina and the Reluctant Navigator Restaurant would like to extend a 10% discount to our first responders this Friday (June 9th).”

Updates will be provided when they become available.

6/7/2023: On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Tall Timbers Marina, for the reported boat on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 60×100 foot pier/boat overhang fully engulfed in flames with over 10 vessels involved with one subject reported missing.

Firefighters from all of St. Mary’s County are responding or assisting.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police, Maryland State Fire Marshals Office are responding to assist.

The missing person has been located with injuries. He is conscious, alert and breathing.

Avoid the area and expect delays for the next 4 hours.

