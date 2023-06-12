Police Investigating a Male Shot in Waldorf

June 12, 2023

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, at approximately 7:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3040 October Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby to transport the adult male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault.

This is the third shooting in Waldorf this month, including a shooting that left two dead on Friday, June 9, 2023.

