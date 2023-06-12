Police Investigating Fatal Rollover Collision in Faulkner

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and South Faulkner Road near Weedon Road in Faulkner, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned with CPR in progress on a victim laying in the roadway.

Incident command advised a single vehicle rollover collision with three occupants.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two patients were transported to an area trauma center by U.S. Park Police Eagle 2.

Police are investigating the collision.

CCSO released the following. “Road Closure: The Northbound lanes of Crain Highway (Route 301) near the Town and Country Motel in Faulkner, MD are closed due to a car crash.”

Expect extended delays, use caution in the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.