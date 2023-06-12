Body of Missing Washington D.C. Woman Recovered in Waldorf, Police Investigating as Homicide

On Friday, June 9, 2023, at 6:40 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s officers responded to Holly Spring Drive in Waldorf after a passerby, who was walking near the power lines, observed what appeared to be a partially covered body.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide; the cause of death is not being released.

The body was positively identified as Danielle Denise Moss, 30, of Washington, D.C., who was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police Department in April 2023.

Moss was last seen at a family gathering on Saturday, April 9, 2023. Family members and loved ones stated they were troubled by her disappearance because “Moss was a loving mother who would never abandon her 4-year-old son, Akari.”

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are assisting in this case; no additional details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

