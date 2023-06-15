Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Prince Frederick Under Investigation

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 9:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3604 Cassell Boulevard in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with the operator trapped under a vehicle.

911 callers reported the motorcyclist was trapped underneath of another vehicle with the operator not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a motorcyclist trapped underneath of a small SUV and began extrication.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department freed the victim in under 5 minutes, medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is conducting traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Cassell Road will be closed for multiple hours in the area of of North Cassell Blvd.