Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Hughesville Under Investigation

On Friday, June 30, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 14750 Burnt Store Road and Old Blandford Place in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one severely trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the occupant severely trapped, pinned and unresponsive.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to land nearby and began extrication

Personnel were able to gain access to the patient after approximately 15 minutes and they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Roadway will be closed for multiple hours for investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.