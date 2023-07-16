UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

7/16/2023: On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtown Neck Road and Bay Brez Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported head-on motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

A short time after dispatch, additional 911 callers reported at least one victim was trapped. The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision which alerted additional firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood VFD’s.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one of the vehicles on its side with a total of two victims trapped.

Firefighters requested multiple helicopters and reported five patients to be evaluated.

One victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 16-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Three other patients were transported with various injuries to an area hospital.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours for the Crash Reconstruction Investigation.