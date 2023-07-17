Police Execute Search Warrant on California Drug Dealer and Recover 2 Kilos of Cocaine

On July 13, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the distribution of drugs by Laray Anthony Maddox age 41, of California, MD.

As a result, probable cause was developed that Maddox was in possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS).

Maddox was observed leaving a wooded area prior to returning to his residence.

Investigators located approximately 2 kilos (4.4 pounds) of suspected Cocaine from that wooded area, located along a public roadway.

Maddox was located at his residence during the execution of a search and seizure warrant that investigators obtained based on the observations above.

The results of this search warrant revealed Maddox was in procession of multiple items used during the manufacturing, possession, packaging and distribution of illegal drugs, as well as approximately $17,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Maddox was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

CDS: Possession – Large Amount

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotics

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession – Paraphernalia

This investigation was the result of the combined efforts of your Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, assisted by your Emergency Services Team, and the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions.

