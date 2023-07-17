Homeowner and Firefighter Suffer Minor Injuries After House Fire in Waldorf

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: The homeowner has been transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and smoke inhalation injuries.

The injured firefighter signed care refusal forms on the scene and was not transported.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to respond.

Firefighters located fire throughout the basement upon arrival with extensions into the first floor and attic.

7/17/2023 @ 8:32 a.m.: On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 13000 block of Hickory Avenue in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

911 caller reported the basement was on fire caused by smoking materials.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story rambler on a basement with smoke showing from the basement.

Firefighters have requested a Tanker Task Force, Working fire alert, and water supply taskforce due to the area being a non-hydrant area. EMS evaluated the homeowner, and one firefighter on the scene for injuries.

It is unknown if they will be transported.

Personnel from Prince George’s County and St. Mary’s County are responding to assist. Use caution in the area and expect delays.

Large amount of fire apparatus expected in the area for water shuttles.