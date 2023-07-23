Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle in Hughesville

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 8:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the Northbound lanes with the motorcycle occupant unconscious and not breathing.

First Responders began life-saving measures upon arrival, however, victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second vehicle remained on the scene. It is unknown if the occupants suffered any injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.