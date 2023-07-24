Prince George’s County Police Investigating Three Seperate Fatal Shootings, Seeking Information and Suspects

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The victim is 29-year-old Kre’sean Hoover-Haskins of Washington, DC.

On July 19, 2023, at approximately 4:50 pm, officers responded to the 1200 block of Fairmount Heights Drive for a shooting. The victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0042256. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning. The decedent is 21-year-old Cameron Smith of Laurel.

On July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:10 am, officers responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane in the unincorporated section of Laurel. Smith was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this shooting and identify those involved.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

