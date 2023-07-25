One Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision Involving Box Truck in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Winter Sheet Metal located at 22100 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one severely trapped with a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters from Second District and Leonardtown VFD responded to the scene to find a large box truck and a Chrysler sedan involved in a head-on style collision with the operator of the sedan severely trapped.

Additional firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services were dispatched to assist.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby for an adult male victim with serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated the victim in under 30 minutes.

Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the box truck was not transported.

Police are investigating the collision. Point Lookout Road is closed in both directions.

